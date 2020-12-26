Huma Qureshi to have a special dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Perhaps in the hope of bagging a bigger role in his next, Huma Qureshi has agreed to do a very special song and dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s under-production directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

This is certainly a big break for Ms. Qureshi. Now all that remains to be seen is whether it proves as beneficial to Huma as the dance number in Ram Leela was for Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Says a source close to the development, “Sanjay wanted a dancer who could emote to the evocative lyrics. Huma isn’t doing a Mujra in the film. It is an earthier, raunchy item number.”

Huma’s dancing skills aren’t exactly known to set the screen on fire. But, with Bhansali around, anything can happen.

