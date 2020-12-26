Shehnaaz Gill looks like a ray of sunshine as she shoots for her appearance on Bigg Boss 14

Shehnaaz Gill has had a massive wardrobe transformation recently. The actress has lost a lot of weight and her fans have been lauding her for all the changes that they have seen in her after Bigg Boss 13. Popularly known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill has recently crossed over 2 million posts on Instagram with the hashtag, #ShehnaazGill.

Even though she had already made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 and gave the contestants some fun tasks, Shehnaaz is all set to return to the show. Spotted shooting for her bit on the show, Shehnaaz Gill posed in a bright yellow dress with a trail looking like a ray of sunshine. Rounding off her look with a pair of hot pink stilettos, Shehnaaz Gill surely knows how to make heads turn with her appearances.

Take a look at her pictures, right here.

What more twists and turns will Bigg Boss 14 see after Shehnaaz’s special appearance? Be sure to let us know.

