Salman Khan gets a special birthday surprise from the Bigg Boss 14 contestants

Salman Khan will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, December 27, and needless to say, his fans are super excited. The actor usually waves to his fans from his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. This time, he will be getting a special surprise from the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. In the latest promo, the contestants are seen dancing in pairs, despite the cold war among them brewing.

As a token of thanks for being the best host, Salman Khan looks pleasantly surprised when he sees the contestants performing on some of his iconic tracks. The actor is all smiles when he sees Arshi Khan paired with Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla performing on his songs.

Take a look at the promo, right here.

