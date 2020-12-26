Salman Khan gets a special birthday surprise from the Bigg Boss 14 contestants

Salman Khan will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, December 27, and needless to say, his fans are super excited. The actor usually waves to his fans from his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. This time, he will be getting a special surprise from the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. In the latest promo, the contestants are seen dancing in pairs, despite the cold war among them brewing.
Take a look at the promo, right here.
A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)
