Popular X-rated actress, Kendra Lust, wishes Salman Khan on his birthday

Salman Khan celebrates his birthday today and the wishes have been pouring in massive numbers from his fans and friends in the industry. The actor has headed to Panvel to celebrate his birthday and had also requested his fans to not gather outside his residential apartment building given the rising cases of COVID-19. To avoid the overcrowding around his place, Salman has left for Panvel to celebrate his birthday at his farmhouse.

Given that he is a massive superstar and is known worldwide, his popularity surely has made him a known personality in all the industries. An X-rated actress, Kendra Lust, took to her social media account to wish Salman Khan on his birthday and his fans are impressed and surprised. Kendra wrote, “Happy birthday @beingSalmanKhan have a great one”. She even posted an edited picture of the two in the same frame. Take a look at it right here.

Happy birthday @beingSalmanKhan have a great one ???? pic.twitter.com/ZZC4UeXltX

— Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) December 27, 2020

