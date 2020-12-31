Breaking Scoop: Prabhas looks at the Bahubali 2 weekend for Radhe Shyam release

Bahubali 2 rewrote history upon its Pan-India release on April 28, 2017 and proved to be the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. The film also made the Labour Day weekend a lucrative window for films, as following that, even Hollywood film, Avengers set the box-office on fire on the same weekend. Bollywood Hungama has now discovered that Prabhas is eyeing Bahubali 2 weekend again with his next film, Radhe Shyam.
“It’s a festive period with holidays across the nation catering to the labourers, who form a major chunk of mass audience for cinema viewing and Prabhas, being a mass star, is looking to make the May Day weekend his own. It is also summer vacation for the kids, another segment of the audience who loves Prabhas. He had a discussion with his producers recently and is contemplating on bringing Radhe Shyam on April 30, provided that the cinema halls are open across the country, since Radhe Shyam is a big budget epic love story,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.
Prabhas will move on to Om Raut’s AdiPurush from January in Mumbai, which is also produced by Bhushan Kumar and gearing up for a Independence Day 2022 release. The actor was last seen in Saaho, which though a failure down south, scored well in the Hindi belts riding solely on Prabhas’ stardom.
Also Read: Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam schedule delayed due to COVID-19?
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply