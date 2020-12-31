Tessa Thompson confirms Michael B. Jordan to helm Creed 3, filming to begin in late 2021 

Actor Michael B. Jordan is set to helm the third installment of Creed. The franchise that began in 2015 was both a sequel and spin-off of the Rocky franchise. Actress Tessa Thompson will reprise the role of Bianca Taylor in the film. Creed 3 will mark the directorial debut of Jordan.
Speaking to MTV News and confirming her role, Tessa Thompson said, “He is directing the next Creed.” Furthermore, when asked about Michael B Jordan being labeled as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020, she added. "I haven’t talked to him about it because I’m going to pretend it hasn’t happened. I don’t want—we’re going to make another Creed very soon, and I don’t need this. I don’t need the Sexiest Man Alive to be, you know what I mean? I just don’t need it. I don’t need any of it. It’s a lot. It’s too much for me to shoulder. It’s too much for me to handle. No, I’m proud of him. I’m so happy for him. And I will give him a lot of crap about it in person, and I cannot wait.”
During the conversation, Tessa also confirmed that the filming will begin later in 2021.
