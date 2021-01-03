Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse at her dream home ahead of the arrival of her second baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had previously revealed that they will be shifting into a bigger space soon. On Saturday, Kareena gave us a glimpse into their dream home.

Kareena had headed over to her new apartment which is currently being designed. In her Instagram story, Bebo shared a picture in which she can be seen looking at the ceiling with the interior designer. The actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in flowy midi dress.

In the picture, we can see that the house has a bookshelf and stylish chandelier. Along with the picture, she wrote, “back with our favourite @design_by_darshini. Dream home” followed by heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child in February. Their first born, Taimur, who recently turned four is already a media sensation.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. The film was initially supposed to release in December 2020, but has been delayed by the pandemic.

