SEVENTEEN brings theatre vibes with impressive 'Home Run' performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden 

Kicking off the New Year on a musical note, popular Korean pop group SEVENTEEN made their way to The Late Late Show With James Corden. On Wednesday night, the 13-member group took center stage with an impressive performance on their retro-swing track 'Home Run' from their latest EP 'Semicolon'.

Featuring S. coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan, Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino, the members brought theatre feels to the performance. From turning the staff to becoming popstars, the members grabbed attention with their stunning performance. The performance also had a callback to the 'Mansae' performance from the 5th Gaon Chart K-pop Awards 2016.

.@pledis_17's performance of "Home;Run" was quite simply dazzling! #SEVENTEENxCORDEN pic.twitter.com/pUbxsAeBi0

— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 7, 2021

SEVENTEEN will be hosting their online concert later this month. Titled 'IN-COMPLETE', the show will take place at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on January 23, 2021. The news was confirmed by Pledis Entertainment on the social media platform Weverse. The 13-member-group plans to perform 20 songs through various stages that they have been prepping for. The multi-view broadcast includes one main screen and three concept screens (four total views). The tickets pre-order begins from 4 PM, January 7 KST to 6:59 PM, January 23 (Sat), 2021, KST.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN to host virtual concert ‘IN-COMPLETE’ on January 23

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results