SEVENTEEN brings theatre vibes with impressive 'Home Run' performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden 

Kicking off the New Year on a musical note, popular Korean pop group SEVENTEEN made their way to The Late Late Show With James Corden. On Wednesday night, the 13-member group took center stage with an impressive performance on their retro-swing track 'Home Run' from their latest EP 'Semicolon'.
Featuring S. coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan, Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino, the members brought theatre feels to the performance. From turning the staff to becoming popstars, the members grabbed attention with their stunning performance. The performance also had a callback to the 'Mansae' performance from the 5th Gaon Chart K-pop Awards 2016.
.@pledis_17's performance of "Home;Run" was quite simply dazzling! #SEVENTEENxCORDEN pic.twitter.com/pUbxsAeBi0
— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 7, 2021
ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN to host virtual concert ‘IN-COMPLETE’ on January 23
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply