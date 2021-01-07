Helly Shah says, “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a milestone in my career”

Popular TV actress and the female protagonist of Mamta and Yash Patnaik's Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Helly Shah turned a year older on Thursday. The birthday girl, who plays Riddhima in the romantic thriller, said that she is fortunate to be a part of the show, and added, "It is a milestone in my career as it is a very unique show."
She further said, "It is a thriller show and you don't see a lot of shows in that genre on Indian television. Working with Mamta ma'am, and Yash sir, and their entire team is such a pleasure and touch wood its so much fun every day and I experience different and new things every day, and we learn so much."
The actress said she is a private person and revealing her birthday plans, she said, "I have a limited set of people with whom I celebrate my birthday, so this year also it is going to be like that – a nice simple celebration."
