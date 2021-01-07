“I had sleepless nights while learning Haryanvi accent for Tujhse Hai Raabta”, says Sehban Azim

Zee TV’s popular fiction show Tujhse Hai Raabta has been an audience favourite due to its intriguing plot and relatable characters like Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) and Malhar (Sehban Azim), who have found a deep place in the audience’s heart. Both the characters have been bringing in several unprecedented twists and turns, keeping the viewers engaged at every point of the tale. The show recently witnessed a new highlight where much to the audience’s dismay, Malhar dies. However, the makers have brought in yet another captivating twist with his look-alike Shera’s (also played by Sehban Azim) entering the show donning a fresh and modern avatar while bringing a bit of a Haryanvi flavour to his new character.
Earlier, the actor’s look in the show was that with a nonchalant sense of style and a uniform, Sehban’s current look as Shera has taken a 360-degree turn. In order to portray this character, the actor has grown a beard, flexed thick brows and an earring for his new look. In fact, delving deep in to the role, the actor has even infused a Haryanvi accent to bring about the authentic avatar of his character, Shera.
Sehban added, “At first, adapting to the Haryanvi accent was quite a challenge, yet it was an extremely fun learning experience. In addition to this, I had to grow a beard and wear an earring too. After a really long while, we have had the chance to experiment with my look, so I love the fresh appearance that my character has brought. As an actor, experimenting with different angles of one’s role is what I truly strive for.”
The audience is in for a roller-coaster ride, with the new turn in the show blooming on Kalyani and Shera’s relationship.
