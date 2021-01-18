Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin will go back into the Bigg Boss house on one condition

Jasmin Bhasin became the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. She was one of the most popular contestants of the season and it therefore came as a big shock. After her eviction, fans trended #BringJasminBhasinBack and managed to cross two million tweets in a matter of hours.

On Tuesday, Jasmin took to Twitter for a QnA session where she answered as many questions as possible from her fans. One of the most asked questions was about her re-entry in the show. The season has seen several re-entries in the house including that of Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, and Vikas Gupta.

Answering the question, Jasmin said she would go back but on one condition. "This is the most asked question & I’m here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans," she tweeted in response to a fan question on the same.

This is the most asked question & I’m here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans. https://t.co/1OWZvfoMSr

— Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 12, 2021

Further she also spoke about the reaction of her parents to the eviction. "My parents were very sad and heartbroken. My father was extremely hurt but that’s very normal. Every father wants to see their child winning," she tweeted.

My parents were very sad and heartbroken. My father was extremely hurt but that’s very normal. Every father wants to see their child winning. https://t.co/jvQd0icYuw

— Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 12, 2021

The fans are hoping that the makers will bring Jasmin back in the house, but there have been no reports regarding the same.

