Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan buys a new house, posts a selfie to inform his fans

Mohsin Khan who plays the lead role of Kartik Goenka on yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has started the new year 2021 on a great note. The actor has been working on the show since quite a few years and now, has announced the happy news of buying a new house. Mohsin Khan happens to be one of the most popular actors and his undeniable chemistry with Shivangi Joshi on the show.

However, the recent changes in the storyline have made the fans a little miffed, but they expressed their happiness by congratulating Mohsin on his big day. Along with his fans, the actors from the industry including Shaheer Sheikh congratulated him for the same. He posted a selfie by the window of his newly purchased flat and wrote, “View from New House !!???????????? Allahumma Baarik”.

Take a look at it right here.

