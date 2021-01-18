Amit Kumar graces the sets of Indian Idol 12, leaving the contestants overwhelmed

Indian Idol, for over 11 years now has never left any stone unturned to bring out the best musical talents in the country and has consistently delivered the finest singing sensations for the Nation! In a bid to promote this legacy, and speaking of singing sensations, this weekend, none other than the legendary Kishore Kumar’s son, Amit Kumar will grace the stage of Indian Idol 12.
This is a special episode paying tribute to the legends of Indian Music, Kishore Kumar, and RD Burman. The top 14 finalists were overwhelmed and extremely pumped to perform in front of Kishore Kumar's son himself. They said, “It is an absolute honor to sing in front of Amit sir, he himself has a voice that’s not only magical but also mesmerizing. A voice that is extremely similar to Kishore Da. We are humbled to have received such an opportunity. Indian Idol has never failed to surprise us!” The judges were super excited to have Amit Kumar amidst them for the special tribute episode and said, “It is nothing but a blessing to have Amit sir with us today, he is like the living presence of Kishore Da and we can only fathom the voice and talent he has.”
