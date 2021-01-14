Pranati Rai Prakash shared selfie with Arjun Rampal from the sets

Love Aaj Kal fame Pranati Rai Prakash's phenomenal performance has showered her 2020 with many offers. She is presently working on the much talked about ALT Balaji web series, Cartel. In the series, Pranati is roped for an eminent role. Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar with a star-studded cast such as Ritvik Dhanjani, Supriya Pathak, and Tanuj Virwani; the Cartel series will be a great experience for the fans where they’ll witness some intense performances.
