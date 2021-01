The Italian model turned actress, Giorgia Andriani, once again set social media on fire with her smoking hot pictures in a bikini. She surely knows how to soar the temperatures during the chilly winters of January. Giorgia is currently in Dubai shooting for her next, and in the meantime, she seems to be flaunting her hot bikini looks on social media.

The Italian model shared her pictures and captioned, "Floating into summer like ☀️". Giorgia Andriani, who always entertains all her fans by her trendy posts. In her recent look, she seems to be wearing a halter neck classic black bikini on her perfectly toned body. Take a look at her bikini-clad pictures.

