14 Years of Guru: Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan ‘marvellous’

Mani Ratnam's film Guru starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completes 14 years of release today. Actor Amitabh Bachchan who has always appreciated the film took to Twitter to share a fan-made montage video with stills from the film and praised Guru.
A fan page of Amitabh Bachchan shared the video from Guru. Big B retweeted it and showered praise on the film and his actor son. "Yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous (sic)," he wrote along with two heart emojis.
yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous ❤️❤️ https://t.co/78Jq4cLhL5
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2021
