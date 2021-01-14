“When I went to Patna, people asked me about Sushant Singh Rajput”- Neetu Chandra

Neetu Chandra made a stunning debut with the 2005 film Garam Masala in which she played the role of Sweet, an air-hostess. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the lead. In the following years, she was seen in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films as well. The actress was last seen in the 2017 film Brahma.com, a Tamil language film. As for Hindi, she was last seen in the 2011 film Kucch Luv Jaisaa. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu Chandra spoke about the struggles she had to face in the industry.

Talking about the things written about her in the media and its effect on her, she said, “After all the things that has happened to me, I have learned to keep a smile on my face because you really cannot do anything. So there are articles which have said some funny things about me. I don't care much because most of the articles have said positive things about me or journalists ask me that you have left films and you only do theatre. I don't know what to answer for this. So I just prefer not to answer such questions as I do not have an answer.”

The unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput last year raised some serious questions about the treatment of outsiders in the industry. Throwing light on the same, Neetu who revealed that she has been replaced from six films, said, “But it is totally true that we get into a really low phase, facing all these things, but this is the truth and the reality. The only thing is that you have to be very strong not to take any step which will harm your family and your own personality. Since Sushant also came from Bihar and when I went to Patna everybody asked me, ‘Did Sushant say anything to you? What happened to Sushant? When did you last meet him?”

“Because there is a certain kind of connection; emotion, and language that connects all of us. And I had no answer. What could I have said. All the big people do not have any answer, then what should I say. It has been low, depressing but thankfully I have been living with my family. I come from a sports background and I don't know how to give up and until I am breathing I'm at it,” she added.

