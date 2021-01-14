Neetu Chandra reveals she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu Weds Manu starring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut went onto become a riot. The follow-up was equally positively received by the audience. While the actress went onto win National Awards for her performance in both the films, it seems like she wasn’t the first choice for the role.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, actress Neetu Chandra said that she was first signed for the film and that it was R Madhavan who had suggested Kangana Ranaut’s name. Referring to an earlier interview, she said, “Madhavan had said that there was another actress cast for Tanu Weds Manu but I recommended Kangana’s name. That’s how Kangana came in the movie because everybody approved of her but that actress is me who had signed Tanu Weds Manu earlier. These are the kind of films that kept happening. I was removed from six movies in the past. This is a journey and it is how I had to learn things and reach here.”

When asked what happened next, Neetu further said, “How do you continue? Do you think it depends on me? For any reason, the director thinks that if the hero is recommending somebody else, maybe the comfort zone is better. In this industry, I don’t come from a background to push myself like ‘No! I am going to do it!’ I stand at a position where I am helpless. You think I am not helpless? Yes, I am. If you want me to remove from a project, you think I can do anything? No, I can’t. Nobody can do it. There are a lot of actresses who are replaced by others but I think I take it in a way that this was my destiny. I have no complaints.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, both films had R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles with Deepak Dobriyal, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhasker in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Amid sedition case, Bombay High Court extends interim relief to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel till January 25

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results