Bruce Willis: Too Macho For A Mask?

January 13, 2021 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

Bruce Willis identifies as an Independent voter but he has some conservative ideas. He believes everyone should be able to have a gun. He dislikes government in general – especially the way his tax money is spent. But what’s more important is his behavior in public. Bruce is a tough guy in his movies and apparently he likes that image. He walked into a Rite-Aid drugstore in LA without a mask. Really. (The pandemic is out of control here) An employee approached him and told him other shoppers were uncomfortable and complained. He was politely asked to cover up. Bruce was wearing a scarf he could have pulled up, but he chose NOT to, and walked out of the store empty handed – with a stern look on his face.

Photo: Bruce appeared on Jimmy Fallon and joked about Donald Trump a few years ago

