Gigi Hadid : Goofiest Outfit Of The Week

Gigi Hadid braved the cold NY weather to take her baby for a stroll in a truly goofy outfit today. Imagine a puffy jacket that ends at your ribs! Maybe she wants the world to know that she lost her baby weight. Gigi is in the middle of putting together a birthday celebration for that missing-in-action boyfriend of hers, Zayn Malik. She had a truckload of vintage flashy arcade games delivered to her apartment, so it looks like it will be a fun event…

