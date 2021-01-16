From a thriller to a period film, Vanessa Walia is all set to announce a slew of projects

In 2019, Vanessa Walia forayed into film production the John Abraham starrer spy thriller, Romeo Akbar Walter. The film was backed by her production company, VA Film Company. Looking forward to create a brand of cinema that covers multiple interesting genres, the producer had been working throughout the lockdown. While many looked at the period as an opportunity to slow down, Vanessa made rather productive use of it.
Along with her, she had been working on creating content that she believes in and and which strikes a chord with the audience. And now, she is looking forward to announce a slew of some exciting projects in the coming weeks such as a murder thriller, a biopic and a historical saga.
