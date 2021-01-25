Karan Johar spotted at Gateway Of India, leaving for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding has been the only news that has been doing rounds on social media. Even though there are no phones allowed during the ceremony, the fans are eager for a glimpse of their favourite celebrity’s wedding ceremonies. While the Sangeet night took place yesterday, the wedding ceremony will take place today during the sunset.

With the ceremony taking place during the evening, the fans eagerly await pictures of the newlyweds. Karan Johar, who happens to be a close friend of Varun Dhawan, and also the one to give him his debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year, has left for Alibaug today. The director-producer was spotted at Gateway Of India to head to Alibaug via airway. Take a look at Karan Johar’s pictures.

