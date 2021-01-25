Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with Karisma Kapoor and family during a quiet Saturday lunch

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the news with her impeccable maternity fashion sense that has left us all in awe of the diva once again. All set to welcome their second baby in February, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have decided to keep their second child away from the social media hype.

Heading to her maternal home, Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for a picture with the ladies of her family including mother Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor. Dressed in casual attires, the ladies looked like the usual divas that they are. Karisma Kapoor posted the picture with the caption, “Saturday afternoon pose ???????????? #lunch #familylove”.

Take a look at their picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals who apologizes first when she gets in a fight with husband Saif Ali Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results