A sneak peek at Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding décor

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal seem to be walking in the footsteps of their fellow B-townies when it comes to keeping their wedding a secret one. The couple is all set to get married today at the Mansion House in Alibaug. Opting for a sunset wedding, this is the first big Bollywood shaadi of 2021 and the fans are way too excited for the couple. While a lot of people were expecting the pictures and videos to be flooding the social media by now, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have restricted the entry of mobile phones at the wedding ceremony.

However, the paparazzi have set up camp outside the wedding venue hoping to get a sneak peek of the groom and bride along with the décor. The guest list includes 200 people and they, too, have been asked not to use their mobile phones during the ceremonies. However, we have a video where Varun Dhawan’s wedding décor is being seen. An acrylic board that has ‘Awkward but enthusiastic dancing’ written with LED lights is seen being taken inside and we can’t help but imagine how cool the décor must be.

Take a look at the video along with the dhol walas prepping for their set.

