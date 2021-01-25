A sneak peek at Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding décor

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal seem to be walking in the footsteps of their fellow B-townies when it comes to keeping their wedding a secret one. The couple is all set to get married today at the Mansion House in Alibaug. Opting for a sunset wedding, this is the first big Bollywood shaadi of 2021 and the fans are way too excited for the couple. While a lot of people were expecting the pictures and videos to be flooding the social media by now, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have restricted the entry of mobile phones at the wedding ceremony.
Take a look at the video along with the dhol walas prepping for their set.
