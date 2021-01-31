RIP: Sharman Joshi’s father and Gujarati actor Arvind Joshi passes away

Arvind Joshi, who happened to be a coveted actor of his time, has breathed his last today morning. After making a prominent presence in both Bollywood and Gujarati cinema and theatre, Arvind Joshi has been one of the most looked-up-to actors of his time. Survived by two kids and a wife, Arvind Joshi is the father of Sharman Joshi and Mansi Joshi Roy.

While the reason for his death has not been revealed yet, the news about the last rites is yet to be announced. Arvind Joshi was most known for his work in Gujarati theatre than in the movies while for Bollywood, he has acted in movies like Ittefaq, Apmaan Ki Aag, and Sholay. As per the reports, he passed away early morning today at Nanavati Hospital.

His kids, Sharman and Mansi are married to Prem Chopra’s daughter Prerana and Rohit Roy, respectively. Arvind Joshi was also related to actress Ketki Dave and Sarita Joshi.sends across heartfelt condolences to the family.

