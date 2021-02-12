I am the Punjabi tutor for everyone on the sets”, shares Kunal Saluja from Sargam Ki Sade Sati

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to roll out its new sitcom, Sargam Ki Sade Sati. The show revolves around Sargam, played by Anjali Tatrari, who has a special connection with the number sadhe sat. She is married in a madhouse of seven and a half men and is the only woman there. Kunal Saluja will be seen playing the role of Aparshakti Awasthi. Aparshakti is Sargam’s husband who is a romantic, happy-go-lucky, and compassionate person. The sitcom is going to be nothing less than a daily dose of laughter for the viewers.
In a very short period of time, everyone has made such strong bonds with each other that they have become inseparable on sets. They bond over pranks, gossips, dancing, and a lot more. Between all the work and masti, the cast has found each other’s talents and amongst them is their Punjabi teacher who is none other than Kunal Saluja.
