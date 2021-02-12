Bigg Boss 14’s ex-contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make their relationship Insta-official!

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia had quite a thing going from the beginning of Bigg Boss 14. After Pavitra Punia made her entry on the show, she looked impressed by Eijaz Khan and the latter also was keen to get to know her. Soon enough, their friendship was rightly assumed to be infatuation which has now turned to a full-fledged loving relationship.

Speaking of their relationship, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have readily decided to give each other the time they need to sort their personal matters out before they tie the knot. As per Eijaz and Pavitra, if things go as planned, they might even tie the knot this year. While they have confessed to being in a relationship, they recently made it Insta-official by posting an adorable picture.

Taking to his Instagram, Eijaz posted a picture where they’re seen posing together sporting their best happy smiles. Their fans, needless to say, are extremely happy for PaviJaz and are hoping to hear the big news soon.

Take a look at the picture that he posted, right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Only recently, Eijaz Khan had to leave Bigg Boss 14 due to his work commitments and Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the show as his proxy.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu comes forward to support Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, calls her “One hell of a strong girl”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results