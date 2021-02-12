Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni lock horns over Rs. 14 lakhs from the winner’s prize money to become the finalist of Bigg Boss 14

With less than two weeks left for the finale of Bigg Boss 14, it’s obvious that things are getting more difficult and everyone in the house. The contestants are seen getting in heated arguments more than ever and this time, Bigg Boss has put the winner’s prize money in question. To become a finalist, the contestant will have to sacrifice a sum of whopping Rs. 14 lakhs from the winning amount and Rakhi Sawant is willing to sacrifice it.

Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant were seen locking horns over the amount and the latter insisted that she should be allowed to go first. However, Aly was adamant on explaining it to her that Rs. 14 lakhs is a lot and contestants have stayed for as long as 20 weeks in the house to win this amount. To which, Rakhi says, “Main kya yahan mandir ki ghanti bajane aayi hu? Mujhe bhi toh finale mein jaana hai. 14 lakh deke mandwali karo.” Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni are adamant on making her understand that this is not the right decision.

Rakhi goes on to warn the other contestants that if she goes second or third then they will have to pay a higher amount. Watch the entire promo right here.

