“We should celebrate love every day of our lives”, says Sukirti Kandpal of Story 9 Months Ki

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Story 9 Months Ki has been successfully keeping the viewers entertained and glued to their screens with its interesting storyline and stellar performances of the cast. The show depicts a story about two people who live diametrically different lives and have totally poles apart philosophies.

Sukirti Kandpal, who is a popular face in the television industry, is currently playing the role of Alia Shroff, in the show. Alia has not only planned all things in her life but also has managed to execute them successfully and became an acute businesswoman at the age of 30. In the show, Alia desires to fill the void she felt as a child, with a child of her own. But then life takes a funny turn and she gets deceived by her own husband. Determined to not let that deter her beliefs, she moves on in life and is ready to embrace motherhood on her own terms.

With Valentine's day being around the corner, Sukirti Kandpal expresses her thoughts on the same, “I could empathise with Alia as she never experienced what really love from her childhood. But she is making sure that her child doesn’t have the same fate. Sarangdhar will eventually become the strong force in her life which will fill the empty void.”

Adding to this, she said, “Love certainly makes the world a better place. It is one of the most beautiful feelings that we get to experience in our lives. We should let no day pass by without expressing our love to our near and dear ones. While it’s nice to have a day dedicated to love but we should celebrate love every day of our lives.”

