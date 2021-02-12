Bharti Singh gets emotional while dancing with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa on Indian Idol 12

Love is a feeling which makes everyone in a happy and chirpy mood. With Valentine’s day around the corner Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 12 decided to dedicate an entire episode for love. The contestants would be seen singing romantic songs which would make everyone around dreamier. To make the episode more special the guests of honour would be Rohanpreet Singh, Shweta Agarwal, Sonia, with Bharti Singh, and Harsh Limbachiyaa.

The Marathi Mulgi Sayali and Ashish Kulkarni would be performing on the songs ‘Jaana Suno Hum Tumpe Marte Hain’, ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’, ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’. Their performance would make everyone speechless and wouldn’t stop appreciating them. Their performance would create such an ambience that all the couples would especially come on the stage and dance to the evergreen song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’.

While dancing Bharti won’t be able to control her tears and said, “I feel I am so lucky to have harsh as my husband as he has been my backbone since we met.”

