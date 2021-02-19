Paurashpur’s colourist Swapnil Patole goes global by being nominated at the Colorist Awards 2020

The epic period drama, Paurashpur, featuring the stellar cast including Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das, Anantvijay Joshi, Aditya Lal, Ashmita Bakshi, Kashish Rai, and Flora Saini released last year, was appreciated for its visuals, brilliant narrative, opulent sets, colorful backdrops, impactful dialogues, and amazing performances.
It comes as no surprise then that the show's colorist, Swapnil Patole, Senior Colorist & HOD at Famous Studios Ltd, has been nominated for Best Colorist in Series Category for Paurashpur at The Colorist Awards 2020. For those who may not be aware, The Colorist Awards is the Professional Colorists Award Ceremony for the Best Color solution and the world's first awards for professional colorists. The awards' goal is to find the best color solutions in cinema, advertisements, documentaries, music videos, short films, and reward the winners in each nomination.
"The credit goes to astounding cinematographer Manoj Khatoi, who believed in me to grade his series. Moreover, Director Shachindra Vats & creative director of ALTBalaji – Baljit Singh Chaddha backed us on every decision we made with color pallets for Paurashpur", he adds.
