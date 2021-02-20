Seema Biswas joins the cast of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s web series titled Human

In her prolific film career spanning almost three decades, Seema Biswas has portrayed several memorable characters. The veteran actress will be seen portraying a pivotal role in director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s highly-anticipated web show Human, a medical thriller also featuring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari. Human is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams and the shooting of the web show is currently in progress.

While the makers have kept the details of Seema’s character under wraps, Vipul Shah informs, “After Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, we now have Seemaji joining the cast of Human. We all know what amazing actor Seemaji is. From Bandit Queen till now, she has done some of the most amazing performances. It’s a great joy, pleasure and honour to work with these three artistes in one show. It’s very rare for a director to get a combination of actors like this, so both me and Mozez are blessed, excited, and happy. The first day of shoot was quite electrifying and I’m sure audiences will enjoy the performances of all three and many more in fact but these three female actors in particular for sure.”

Besides Seema Biswas, Human also features a plethora of talented actors from the television and film industry including Ram Kapoor, Mohan Agashe, Aditya Shrivastava (CID fame), Atul Kumar and Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Fast fame) among others.

The web series Human which went on floors in January this year, will be co-directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh.

