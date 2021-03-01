2 Years Of Sonchiriya: “Sushant Singh Rajput was a true blue gem of a person and a restless actor” – says Bhumi Pednekar

For Bhumi Pednekar, Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya will always be a project that taught her valuable lessons as an artiste! On the second release anniversary of the film, Bhumi says, “Sonchiriya will always be a special film in my filmography because it taught me a very valuable lesson. It told me to dream, to explore, and to take bigger risks as an artiste with every film. Abhishek Chaubey opened my eyes to what I could achieve if I trusted myself and pushed myself to the edge of the cliff. I thank him for his faith in me as a performer.”

Bhumi is humbled with the love and respect she got as a performer for Sonchiriya. She says, “A film like Sonchiriya is rare, it comes maybe once in a lifetime for an artiste and I’m fortunate that I got to do this project. Abhishek Chaubey’s vision with this film was so unique and original that it literally blew my mind. The love and respect that I have got from people across the world for this project is truly humbling.”

The actress says she is also thankful that she got to collaborate with an actor like the late Sushant Singh Rajput and also all the outstanding performers in Sonchiriya. “Also, I got to meet and work with a creative mind like Sushant Singh Rajput due to the film. He was a true blue gem of a person and a restless actor. I had the best time exchanging notes with him. Sonchiriya gave me the chance to work with a brilliant cast and people I admired deeply. It’s an experience I’ll deeply cherish more because of the collaboration I had with Sushant and Khushiya, the little girl who played Sonchiriya. Khushiya has become a part of my life forever.“

Bhumi says Sushant was a ‘rare mind’ in Bollywood. She says, “Sushant became a friend and someone I admired very fast. He was a true blue gem of a person and an actor with a restless mind. We really had the best time on set. His rare mind with brilliant ideas kept me very intrigued through our Sonchiriya experience.”

