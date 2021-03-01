Kareena Kapoor Khan posts first picture since giving birth to second baby boy 

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, last year during the lockdown, announced they are set to become a family of four. On February 21, Kareena welcomed her second child, a baby boy. While the actress seems in no hurry to either announce the baby's name or reveal his photo, she has posted her first picture since giving birth to the baby boy.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of herself sitting in the sun with a huge hat on her head striking a pose for a selfie and captioned it, "Oh hello there… ♀♀❤️❤️Missed you all."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to publish her first pregnancy book – Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible which is set to release in 2021. She will also star alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

