Golden Globes 2021: The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, The Queen’s Gambit win big; Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor posthumously

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday night as Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returned as hosts virtually in New York and Los Angeles. Actress Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, whereas Norman Lear was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award. Netflix's The Crown took home the majority of awards including Best Television Series – Drama, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and more. Pop TV's Schitt's Creek received all the love. Minari won Best Foreign Film. Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, posthumously as his wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award.

Here's the full winners' list:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Soul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

'lo si (Seen)', The Life Ahead

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Soul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Minari

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Director — Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Nomadland

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2021 Nominations: David Fincher’s Mank and Netflix’s The Crown receive six nods each

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results