Golden Globes 2021: The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, The Queen’s Gambit win big; Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor posthumously

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday night as Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returned as hosts virtually in New York and Los Angeles. Actress Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, whereas Norman Lear was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award. Netflix's The Crown took home the majority of awards including Best Television Series – Drama, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and more. Pop TV's Schitt's Creek received all the love. Minari won Best Foreign Film. Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, posthumously as his wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award.
Here's the full winners' list:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Soul
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
'lo si (Seen)', The Life Ahead
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Soul
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Schitt's Creek
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Minari
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Director — Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Nomadland
