Golden Globes 2021: The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, The Queen’s Gambit win big; Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor posthumously

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday night as Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returned as hosts virtually in New York and Los Angeles. Actress Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, whereas Norman Lear was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award. Netflix's The Crown took home the majority of awards including Best Television Series – Drama, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and more. Pop TV's Schitt's Creek received all the love. Minari won Best Foreign Film. Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, posthumously as his wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award.

Here's the full winners' list:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Motion Picture — Animated
Soul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Original Song — Motion Picture
'lo si (Seen)', The Life Ahead

Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Soul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Minari

Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Director — Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture — Drama
Nomadland

