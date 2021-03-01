Shanaya Kapoor shows belly dancing and freestyle moves on the song ‘Bounce’ from Step Up 2

March 1, 2021

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is making waves on the internet. Ever since she made her Instagram account public, she gives a glimpse of what her life is like. The youngster is currently training in freestyle and belly dancing.

Shanaya Kapoor shows belly dancing and freestyle moves on the song 'Bounce' from Step Up 2

Often posting videos, Shanaya Kapoor shared a video of herself dancing to the beats of the song 'Bounce' by Timbaland feat Rage Against The Machine from Step Up 2. Showcasing both belly dancing and freestyle, she wrote, "One song, two different styles. ❤️."

Shanaya Kapoor was one of the assistants on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl.

