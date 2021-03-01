Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan left speechless after receiving a message from The Namesake star Kal Penn 

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, who has been quite active on Instagram sharing memories of his father, revealed that he was left speechless after receiving a message from Irrfan Khan's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn.

Babil Khan took to Instagram on Saturday to share a screenshot of a direct message he received from Kal Penn as the latter spoke about working with Irfan Khan. “Babil, I’m so moved that you reached out and it means so much to me to hear that story. Thank you. The Namesake is the project I’m most proud of, the one that brought me the greatest artistic happiness – and getting to work with and know your father was such a big part of that. (I think I met you and your brother in Calcutta when we were filming).”

“I’ve thought of you two and your mom a lot this past year and wasn’t sure how to get in touch to share my love and gratitude. It really means so much to me that you reached you. Thank you! Let me know if you’re ever in New York post-pandemic,” Penn wrote talking about how Irrfan's death and hoping he meets Babil in New York.

Overwhelmed with the message, Babil shared the screenshot on his Instagram story and captioned it, “What is happening? How to write a reply when you’re speechless?”

Babil Khan is currently studying in a film school. Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

