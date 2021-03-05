Abhishek Bachchan is a powerful figure as Ganga Ram Chaudhary in new still from Dasvi 

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam are back on a film set. After the shooting of completing Bob Biswas and Bhoot Police respectively, the actors kicked off the shooting of their next titled Dasvi in Agra.

The film is already on the 10th day of shooting. As the actors are busy working on this first schedule, Abhishek Bachchan shared a new still from the film. Donning a kurta, pyjama with half-jacket, and a turban, he is being carried on a chariot by several men. Flaunting his powerful stature, he wrote, "#Dasvi का दसवा दिन."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

From the makers of Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, and Bala, comes a hilarious social comedy Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur. With debutant director Tushar Jalota, the film is written by Ritesh Shah.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Dasvi, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. A Maddock Films Production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

ALSO READ: LEAKED PICTURES: Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting in Agra Central Jail for Dasvi

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results