Nia Sharma is a maximalist with her full-face glam makeup

Indian Television actress Nia Sharma is all busy promoting her new web series Jamai 2.0 alongside Ravi Dubey which premiered on ZEE5. The actress is all caught up with events and photoshoot and leaving no chance to set styling goals.

Recently, Nia Sharma shared a picture on Instagram from one of her recent photoshoots where she was seen flaunting her makeup, and definitely, her makeup was so on point Nia went all bold with her makeup this time with bronze base, winged eyeliner, and lashed up eyes.

She kept soft brown eye makeup with a tint of white eye shadow around the corner eyes to keep the look quirky and subtle. The actress opted for white kajal, all blushed up cheeks with tons of highlighter. To complete the look, she went with bold red lips. This bold look made Nia look all confident and bright.

It perfectly blended with the outfit she paired this look with a white lehenga choli by Payal Keyal. She kept her hair in a messy ponytail for the photoshoot.

On the work front, Nia Sharma’s web series Jamai 2.0 alongside Ravi Dubey premiered on February 26, 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly makes statement in thigh high slit embellished dress worth Rs. 1.6 lakhs

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results