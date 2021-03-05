Fashion Face-off: Nora Fatehi or Kriti Kharbanda – who captured attention in monotone co-ords better?

Fashion is all about experimenting and trying out different trends. Nowadays, pastels or monotones are so much in trend, from traditional outfits to western wear, we have seen actresses acing in monotones. In recent times, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Kharbanda have been seen in monotones co-ord sets. Let us check out who carried it better!

Nora Fatehi is being papped very often and she is not leaving a single chance to make a statement with her styling game. Back in 2020, Nora Fatehi was spotted by the paparazzi in the city, and for the outing, she kept it all casual in a powder-blue crop top and mini skirt co-ord set. Her crop top featured a V-neckline and three-fourth sleeves she adorned the outfit with white sneakers and accessorized it with just diamond earrings, minimal makeup with nude lips, and kept her hair all open. She teamed the whole look with a smart white bag from the Shelves of Yves Saint Laurent worth Rs. 1,66,374 (1890 Euros).

Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda is full of subtle colours and never fails to impress us with her fashion choices. Back in 2019, Kriti was snapped celebrating her birthday with her beau Pulkit Samrat, where the actress was seen donning a lime yellow crop top and skirt set. The crop top featured long sleeves she paired the outfit with white flats and accessorized with a black sling bag and went with a no-makeup- makeup look with nude gloss keeping her middle-parted hair all open.

These monotones co-ords were definitely the best choices for any outing or dinner dates, who according to you carried this casual yet classy look better?

