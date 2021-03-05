Megan Thee Stallion is the Hot Girl in Calvin Klein’s new monogram bra and underwear spring 2021 campaign

With Spring 2021 comes the new campaign for Calvin Klein featuring some of the big names from different industries. Taking the spotlight is 2020’s breakout star Megan Thee Stallion.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old rapper shared several pictures to social media wearing two different black Calvin Klein iconic monogram bra and underwear sets. The photos are from the brand's Blank Canvas campaign, which was shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. “A hottie in #MYCALVINS … Thee Hot Girl for @calvinklein spring 2021 @mario_sorrenti," Megan captioned the post.

Megan Thee Stallion was seen looking absolutely gorgeous in her Calvin Klein set. In her interview with Vogue, she talked about her love for luxurious bags. She said that at this point she has lost count of the number of bags she owns. She talks about her obsession with Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags.

Along with Stallion, the spring 2021 campaign features actor and musician Anthony Ramos, futurist and activist Janaya Future Khan, Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi, musician Koffee, skate collective Queer Skate LA, singer Rina Sawayama, musician and skateboarder Sage Elsesser, and dancer Vinson Fraley.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion recently featured in ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’ video, which featured Juicy J. She collaborated with Ariana Grande and Doja Cat for the official remix of ‘34+35’ from the album ‘Positions’. She also features in Maroon 5’s track ‘Beautiful Mistakes’.

