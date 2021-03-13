Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen reveals connection between Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo and her viral video

Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen became an overnight sensation when her video 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' went viral and led to a meme fest. The trend became so popular that even Bollywood celebrities could not resist themselves from hopping onto the trend. And turns out Dananeer herself is a big time Bollywood fan.

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Dananeer revealed that she is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. “I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fan. When I was small there used to be cassettes and Shah Rukh Khan's cassettes would have his picture on them. I used to keep staring at his picture for hours and would not get tired. That big a fan I am,” she said revealing her admiration for SRK.

When asked about her favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan film, Dananeer said, “The character Poo I think not just me but I think the entire world can relate. I think I personally relate to Poo at times. So, I’ll just be sitting with friends and they’ll something like: 'Okay! So we’re gonna watch a movie' and I’ll be like, ‘tell me how it was’!”

Further when asked if her viral Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video had any element of Poo, she said, “Poo I think humare andar bas gaya hai (Poo is deeply ingrained in all of us). So in anything that you do, it's the sass, that Poo comes out.”

