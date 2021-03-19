Vaani Kapoor becomes the first brand ambassador of clothing brand Mango India

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor who is looking forward to three big releases this year has been announced as the first ever brand ambassador of Mango India. On Friday morning, Vaani took to her Instagram handle to share a TVC shot for Mango featuring her in their outfits while making the announcement.
Sharing the TVC, Vaani wrote, "Super stoked to be the first brand ambassador for @mango India. The floral blouses, summer prints and fabulous dresses, Mango's SS21 collection is every girl's dream wardrobe. Shop my favourite styles at @Mango stores near you, www.mango-india.com and @myntra#HappyAndIKnowIt"
