Vaani Kapoor becomes the first brand ambassador of clothing brand Mango India

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor who is looking forward to three big releases this year has been announced as the first ever brand ambassador of Mango India. On Friday morning, Vaani took to her Instagram handle to share a TVC shot for Mango featuring her in their outfits while making the announcement.

Sharing the TVC, Vaani wrote, "Super stoked to be the first brand ambassador for @mango India. The floral blouses, summer prints and fabulous dresses, Mango's SS21 collection is every girl's dream wardrobe. Shop my favourite styles at @Mango stores near you, www.mango-india.com and @myntra#HappyAndIKnowIt"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in the film Bell Bottom which is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 28. The film directed by Ranjit Tiwari also stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.Vaani will also be seen in Shamshera which will be released on June 25. She will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which will be released on July 9.

