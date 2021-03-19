Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli tested positive for COVID-19

Former Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli tested COVID positive this morning and is home quarantined, following BMC’s rules and regulations. The actress has been quarantining at home to ensure a speedy recovery while being in touch with the doctors. With the rising number of cases in the state, the number of COVID-19 positive cases among the industry have considerably increased.
Wishing Nikki Tamboli a speedy recovery.
