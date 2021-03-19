“It is bad mindset, encourages crimes against women” – Jaya Bachchan reacts to Uttarakhand CM’s comment on ripped jeans

Actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has now responded to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s recent comments on ripped jeans and how it is breaking societal norms. On Tuesday, CM Rawat spoke about substance abuse at a workshop organized for the protection of child rights in Dehradun by the Uttarakhand State Commission.

“Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the western world today are following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children,” he said recalling his encounter with a woman wearing distressed denims in a plane.

Speaking to ANI, Jaya Bachchan said, “Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today’s times, you will decide who’s cultured and who’s not based on clothes? It’s bad mindset and encourages crimes against women."

Since the comments from CM Rawat, #RippedJeansTwitter has been trending where women from all across are sharing their pictures wearing distressed denims and calling out the problematic statement by the CM.

