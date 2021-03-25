Oscar nominee Steven Yeun teams up with Ali Wong for Netflix dramedy series Beef 

Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun is teaming up with Ali Wong for Netflix comedy-drama series Beef. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the streaming giant. Beef will be 10-episode dramedy from creator Lee Sung Jin that follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

“Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them,” said Lee in a statement to Variety. “I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will star in BEEF, a 10-episode dramedy from creator Lee Sung Jin that follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. pic.twitter.com/v8BUQMJbSo

— Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2021

Jinny Howe, Netflix’s Vice President of drama development, original series, said, “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.”

Steven Yeun is the first Asian-American actor to receive Best Actor nod for Minari at the Academy Awards 2021.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Mank leads Academy Awards nominations; Chadwick Boseman receives nod posthumously

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results