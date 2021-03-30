Madhuri Dixit’s embellished green lehenga is perfect for mehendi ceremony this wedding season

Madhuri Dixit was seen is an absolute stunner. She never fails to impress with her style and her versitaility. She has been an forever favourite amongst everyone.

Recently, she was seen in embellished gorgeous pistachio green lehenga with a short blouse and dupatta. She was seen with small white flowers in her hair with dewy makeup and soft curls.

She kept her accessories minimal with a diamond and emerald choker neckpiece. With a nude lip and kohled eyes, she looks absolutely beautiful! She looks gorgeous in a handmade lehenga from Torani.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixt is also currently shooting for the third season of Dance Deewane. She co-judges the reality show with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

