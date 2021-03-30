Athiya Shetty pairs pearl embellished blouse with navy draped chiffon saree worth Rs. 78,800

Athiya Shetty is one of the best-dressed celebrities in the showbiz. The actress opts for comfy clothy over anything but doesn’t shy away from expermenting every now and then. The actress has got some impressive style statement to outshine others.

Recently, Athiya Shetty wore a gorgeous navy blue chiffon saree paired up with a pearl-embellished blouse. She got her beautiful attire from Ridhi Mehra Summer Festive Collection 2021 worth Rs. 78,800.

To add more grace to her look, she added the touch of glowing makeup with the right red lipstick. She decided to keep her long hair in wavy curls. To complete the look she added small round earrings!

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

