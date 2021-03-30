Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in striped shirt dress which is an affordable piece you would want in your summer wardrobe

March 30, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Second time mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been out and about after giving birth to her son. She is a busy bee and pregnancy did not change much about it. The actress was seen on Tuesday morning and reportedly, attended a meeting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in striped shirt dress which is an affordable piece you would want in your summer wardrobe

She was spotted wearing a striped peach and white dress with a knotted detail near the waist. She pulled off the Rs. 4,490 Zara dress with glam and a refreshing spirit. A fresh face of makeup and beachy waves she looks summer ready.

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in striped shirt dress which is an affordable piece you would want in your summer wardrobe

The actor removed her mask only when the paparazzi maintained a certain distance. This isn't the first time that Kareena has urged the paparazzi to ensure social distancing. Last week, when she was returning from a shoot, Kareena had made a similar request.

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in striped shirt dress which is an affordable piece you would want in your summer wardrobe

Kareena has several projects in the pipeline, including the Discovery+ show Star vs Food, in which celebrities cook a meal for their loved ones with the guidance of a Masterchef; and Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan misses London, shares throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *