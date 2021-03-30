Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in striped shirt dress which is an affordable piece you would want in your summer wardrobe

Second time mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been out and about after giving birth to her son. She is a busy bee and pregnancy did not change much about it. The actress was seen on Tuesday morning and reportedly, attended a meeting.

She was spotted wearing a striped peach and white dress with a knotted detail near the waist. She pulled off the Rs. 4,490 Zara dress with glam and a refreshing spirit. A fresh face of makeup and beachy waves she looks summer ready.

The actor removed her mask only when the paparazzi maintained a certain distance. This isn't the first time that Kareena has urged the paparazzi to ensure social distancing. Last week, when she was returning from a shoot, Kareena had made a similar request.

Kareena has several projects in the pipeline, including the Discovery+ show Star vs Food, in which celebrities cook a meal for their loved ones with the guidance of a Masterchef; and Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

