Kylie Jenner flaunts her summer wardrobe while striking a pose with her Lamborghini Urus worth over Rs. 3.10 crores

Kylie Jenner is one big diva and we all are aware of it. Be it glam or casualm there’s no better than Kylie Jenner when it comes to styling. She sets the bar high with her every piece, and today is one such day when she snapped in such chic style which will make you shuffle your summer wardrobe.

Kylie Jenner shared few classic pictures of herself on her Instagram handle and this beauty is exceptional. She was donning a white bell bottoms which featured ruffle designs on it she adorned this classic piece with a white tube crop top which had knotted tassels all over from the bottom. This exclusive piece is definitely a must have thing.

She went with nude lips, winged liner, blushed up cheeks and lots of highlighter with this chic style and accessorised it with a neck chain, keeping her hair all open. She was seen posing with her Lamborghini Urus worth Rs. 3.10 crores in India.

Kylie Jenner is known for her classic pieces and as it is summer already, we can’t wait to obsess over her summer wardrobe.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner)

Also Read: Kylie Jenner aces monotone look with fuzzy white bodycon & faux fur overcoat for dinner outing

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results